Utah man sentenced after digging for treasure in Yellowstone cemetery

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (ABC4) – A Syracuse man was sentenced to six months in prison after digging for treasure in a cemetery in Yellowstone National Park.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 52-year-old Rodrick Dow Craythorn was sentenced to 6 months in prison, 6 months of home detention, followed by 2 years of probation. Craythorn was also ordered to pay $31,566 in restitution.

Officials said Craythorn was found digging in Fort Yellowstone’s cemetery in late 2019 and early 2020.

NPS officials said they found 17 instances of illegal excavation, one of which damaged an historic grave.

According to a news release, at least 54 people were buried in the cemetery between 1888 and 1916, mainly employees of the Army and relatives of Army personnel.

Officials said Craythorn was digging for a chest buried by New Mexico art dealer, Forrest Fenn.

The chest contained gold, silver, and gems and was said to be buried somewhere in the western United States. Forrest Fenn published a cryptic poem which gave clues to the treasure’s location.

The treasure was later found in Wyoming by another person, according to a news release.

A news release said Craythorn had done extensive research on Forrest Fenn’s treasure, and documented his efforts to family and friends.

“Yellowstone is one of the country’s most popular national parks and we must do everything in our power to investigate and prosecute those who damage and destroy its natural and cultural resources. A national park is no place to stage an adult treasure hunt motivated by greed. The harmful actions of Mr. Craythorn, no matter the reason or intent, destroyed valuable archaeological resources that cannot be undone”, stated Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray. “I am pleased with the results of this case. The teamwork between Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Hambrick and the rangers and special agents with our National Park Service resulted in the successful prosecution of a crime that a sentence of imprisonment is rarely imposed. Craythorn deserves time in a federal prison, no matter the length. Yet this case really serves to remind those enjoying our national parks the importance of respecting and preserving it for the whole of America”, Murray said.