Utah man reportedly dies while descending from Mt. Everest summit

Larry Lazo/CNN Mt. Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (ABC4 News/AP)- A Utah man died while descending from the summit of Mt. Everest Wednesday, according to local media.

Donald Lynn Cash, 55, from Utah, was just below the Hillary Step while returning from the summit when he died, The Himalayan Times reports.

Cash was reportedly part of a 15-member expedition led by Chinese climber Yuan Li.

Hundreds of foreign climbers and their guides attempt to scale high Himalayan peaks during Nepal’s popular spring climbing season, which begins around March and ends this month.

