Utah man receives $15K fine, 20 days in jail for poaching in Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old Utah man has recently been sentenced to 20 days in jail and has received a $15,000 fine after he removed the antlers from a mule deer he illegally shot in Southern Nevada. He then left the rest of the deer body behind. The incident happened nearly four years ago.

According to state wildlife officials, Brayden Norton of Washington, Utah was arrested in May 2019 after new information developed in the killing of the deer near Caliente in November 2016.

Norton pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of big game and wasting edible portions of the deer. Norton must also complete 200 hours of community service and is banned from hunting in Nevada for five years.