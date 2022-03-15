UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man is raising money to help bring two kids belonging to a lifelong friend of his to the beehive state.

Cody Hill met Vladimir and Raisa Pavlenko’s family in May of 1992, along with missionary companion Aaron Love.

“Raisa quickly became my Ukrainian mama. She cleaned my shoes when we came to her house. She washed and ironed my shirts. Their son Vladik became a lifelong best buddy,” said Hill.

Vladik, who is now married with three children; Masha, Andre, and Katya, made the difficult decision along with his wife to stay in Kyiv with Raisa and help defend Ukraine while sending Masha and Andre to Poland and onto the USA as refugees.

Our hearts are breaking for them watching their children leave and travel to the other side of the world, not knowing what will become of this war, when it will end and when they will see their children again,” said Hill.

Katya, 22, is currently living in Salt Lake City attending college.

Hill has decided, through a GoFundMe to raise money to bring Masha, 20, and Andre, 13, to Utah to help them escape the war. So far $8,132 has been raised of the $10,000 goal.

“We are going to enroll them in school and help them learn English. I know everyone has heard of the starfish story that saving a starfish on the beach won’t make a difference considering all the starfish on the beach. Then one starfish is picked up and thrown back, and someone said that it made a difference to that one.

Hill says Masha and Andre are set to arrive in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and is inviting the public to the celebratory arrival.