LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man previously charged with multiple lewdness charges involving minors has been arrested yet again.

The suspect, Jonathan Jareth Soberanis, 27, was arrested by the Utah Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Tuesday.

Soberanis has been arrested in the past for various forms of voyeurism and lewdness involving children in the past.

In the most recent case, authorities received tips that videos of child sexual abuse material were being uploaded and distributed by an electronic account owned by Soberanis. Authorities tracked down the account’s IP address to an apartment in Lehi where Soberanis lived.

On March 21, 2022, a search warrant was conducted on Soberanis’ apartment where authorities discovered multiple children were currently present.

Arresting documents say, “in observing his body language, he became more nervous, and his eyes became very wide” during the warrant search.

Officials say Soberanis was previously arrested for one incident where he allegedly exposed himself to a 9-year-old boy in a bathroom at The Shops at South Town.

During that incident, Soberanis reportedly asked the boy to ‘come closer’ while his pants were lowered in the boy’s presence, according to arresting documents. The boy’s mother reported him and he was arrested. After that arrest, Soberanis moved to another home in Salt Lake County.

Other previous incidents also occurred in the same neighborhood as Soberanis’ current residence, officials say.

Authorities say the suspect used multiple accounts where he lied about his age and identity. During his recent arrest, officials also found illegal child sexual abuse material on his cellphone.

Soberanis has been arrested on 11 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.