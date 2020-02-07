Utah man pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise to Alaska

by: BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares entered the plea in federal court. In a plea agreement, filed earlier this week, he said he struck his wife with a closed fist, saw blood and struck her a second time but said he had no memory after that point.

The plea agreement said the couple had been fighting in their room on the ship when Kristy Manzanares said she wanted a divorce. An autopsy determined she had died from blunt force trauma to her head and face.

A judge in U.S. District Court set sentencing for May 28 and 29.

No one spoke from Kristy Manzanares’ family Friday; a line had been set up by the court for her parents to listen by phone.

Friday’s change of plea hearing largely revolved questioning by the judge to ensure Manzanares understood his rights and plea.

