Utah man pleads guilty to kidnapping Hunter High student

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A man accused of kidnapping a Utah high school student pleaded guilty.

Creed Lujan pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to kidnapping and sexually molesting a Hunter High School student in January.

Lujan admitted to abducting the 15-year-old at knife point and taking her to a home. According to charging documents, Lujan gave her pills “to relax” and raped her. He then forced her to clean herself with Clorox wipes and then dropped her off near her school.

Lujan pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping and forcible sodomy. The remainder of the charges, including rape were dropped.

Lujan asked Judge Paul Parker to be sentenced immediately.

“I want to get this over with for myself,” Lujan told the judge. “I want the victim and the victim’s family to try and move on.”

But his attorney who was not notified of his desire asked that the sentencing be delayed for another day. Lujan agreed and a pre-sentence report was ordered. He’ll be sentenced July 6 at 4 p.m.

LATEST POSTS: