SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation through the production of child pornography, according to the United States District Court for the District of Utah.

Landon Germaine, 34, of Woods Cross, will also be placed on supervised release for life, meaning he will be monitored by the authorities even after his release from prison.

According to court documents, Germaine admitted to knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing the minor victim to engage in sexual activity as well as sexually exploiting a minor to produce images for commercial gain.

Germaine was arrested by the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force in Davis County on seven felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on May 27, 2020, the affidavit states.

Carol Dain, assistant U.S. attorney for Utah, and Carly Marshall, assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, were prosecutors of the case.

The FBI investigated related cases in Utah and Arkansas.