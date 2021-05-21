Utah man pleads guilty after setting police car on fire during protest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has pleaded guilty after setting a police car on fire during a protest in May 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder on Friday.

Patton told police that on May 30, 2020, he was involved in a protest against the killing of George Floyd in Salt Lake City.

Officials said the protesters then turned violent and flipped a Salt Lake City Police Department patrol car.

Patton admitted to police that he participated in setting fire to the overturned patrol car, also admitting that he placed some burning cloth inside the car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a $2,500 fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 11.