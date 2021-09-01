Utah man, missing teenager believed to be with missing Wisconsin teen

MADISON, Wis. (ABC4) – Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a teenager believed to be with two Utahns, including a missing teenager.

On Thursday, August 26, the sheriff’s office in Wood County, Wisconsin, located in the central part of the state, says 15-year-old Elexa Cooley reportedly left her home. Authorities tell ABC4 affiliate WAOW Cooley is believed to be with 15-year-old Tevan Bisby and Roby Parker, both of Utah.

Bisby is listed as a juvenile runaway through Utah. WAOW shared the below photos of Cooley, Bisby, Parker, and the vehicle they are believed to be in.

  • Elexa Cooley, a missing teenager out of Wisconsin believed to be with a Utah teenager and man. (WAOW)
  • Tevan Bisby, a Utah teenager listed as a runaway who is believed to be with a missing Wisconsin teenager and a Utah man. (WAOW)
  • Roby Parker, a Utah man believed to be with a missing Wisconsin teenager and a Utah teenager listed as a runaway. (WAOW)
  • The vehicle a missing Wisconsin teenager is believed to be in with a runaway teenager and man – both from Utah. (WAOW)

Wisconsin authorities say Bisby and Parker have both been listed as missing. Parker is said to have been seen at a pawn shop in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, August 28.

According to authorities, the three teenagers may be in a green Acura MDX with Utah plates V51-2VB.

If you see any of them, you are asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700 or local law enforcement.

