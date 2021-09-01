Utah man, missing teenager believed to be with missing Wisconsin teen

MADISON, Wis. (ABC4) – Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a teenager believed to be with two Utahns, including a missing teenager.

On Thursday, August 26, the sheriff’s office in Wood County, Wisconsin, located in the central part of the state, says 15-year-old Elexa Cooley reportedly left her home. Authorities tell ABC4 affiliate WAOW Cooley is believed to be with 15-year-old Tevan Bisby and Roby Parker, both of Utah.

Bisby is listed as a juvenile runaway through Utah. WAOW shared the below photos of Cooley, Bisby, Parker, and the vehicle they are believed to be in.

Wisconsin authorities say Bisby and Parker have both been listed as missing. Parker is said to have been seen at a pawn shop in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, August 28.

According to authorities, the three teenagers may be in a green Acura MDX with Utah plates V51-2VB.

If you see any of them, you are asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700 or local law enforcement.