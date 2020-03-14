Utah man missing after leaving for fishing trip at Stawberry River

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing fisherman.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said Robert “Austin” Harker, 34, of Millcreek, hasn’t been seen or heard from since 11 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said Harker traveled to the Strawberry River southeast of Heber to fly fish on Thursday. He called his wife to report that the Solider Creek Dam Road he intended to use was closed and he was driving further east to fish. He was supposed to return home later that afternoon but did not.

Search and rescue and law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding his truck. They said Harker was driving a 2013 gray four-door Toyota Tacoma truck with a shell. There is a hard-sided fishing rod mounted on the top of the shell.

Austin Harker is described as a white man, 6’3” and about 210 pounds, with a short beard. He is likely wearing fishing clothing and gear.

If you have seen Austin or his vehicle on March 12 or 13, you’re asked to contact the Wasatch County 911 Center by calling 435-654-1411.

