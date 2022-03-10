KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a Utah man is dead after shooting himself during a traffic stop.

The Kaysville Police Department says the man is a 39-year-old from Fruit Heights. The man had an active warrant first-degree felony warrant for sexual abuse of a minor.

The deadly incident happened on Wednesday night around 5:30 p.m. near the area of 475 S Main St. near Davis High School.

Police say during a traffic stop by the Davis County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy approached the suspect while he was still seated inside his vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect was seen holding a shotgun to his chest. When the deputy backed away from the suspect’s car, the suspect allegedly shot himself.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police say although the shooting happened near Davis High School, the incident is not connected or directed at any nearby schools. Nearby roads were blocked to oncoming traffic before the scene was cleared.

Both Kaysville Police and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident at this time.