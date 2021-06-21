Utah man killed in multi-vehicle Idaho crash

U-Haul involved in deadly three-vehicle crash in Idaho that killed an Orem man (Blaine County Sheriff’s Office)

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Idaho.

Saturday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on State Highway 75, north of Stanton Crossing.

Upon arrival, deputies determined a California man driving a U-Haul truck and an Idaho man driving a Jeep with three occupants were traveling north on Hwy 75.

A Toyota Highlander, driven by 27-year-old David Marquez of Orem, was traveling south when deputies say it crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane.

The driver of the U-Haul attempted to avoid a head-on collision by moving to the northbound shoulder, but the Toyota sideswiped the driver’s side of the truck. Deputies say the impact broke the truck’s dual rear axle and sheered off a section of siding.

Although they attempted to avoid the collision, deputies say the Jeep sideswiped the U-Haul’s driver’s side with its own driver’s side.

Authorities say the Jeep continued through the borrow pit and crashed into a barbed-wire fence on the east side of the highway.

Those in the Jeep reported minor injuries while the driver of the U-Haul was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.