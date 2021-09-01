Utah man killed in Kentucky crash

OAK GROVE, Kent. (ABC4) – A Utah man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kentucky in late August.

Kentucky State Police say early Saturday morning, they were called out to investigate the crash on Interstate 24 near Oak Grove, about 58 miles north-northwest of Nashville on the state’s border with Tennessee.

A preliminary investigation shows 86-year Cecil Gustin of Thompson Springs, Utah, was traveling east in a Suzuki Sidekick when he crossed into the opposite lane for an unknown reason. When he reentered his lane, authorities say Gustin was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by an Illinois man.

After the collision, authorities say Gustin’s vehicle exited the shoulder of the roadway and struck an earth-embankment. The second vehicle came to a final resting spot on the highway. Both vehicles erupted into flames.

Kentucky State Police say the Illinois man was not injured in the crash but Gustin died on scene. They say multiple agencies, including the Sheriff’s Department from Grand County, Utah, assisted in the investigation. Thomspon Springs is located about 37 miles north of Moab on the northern side of Arches National Park.