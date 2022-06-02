NEVADA (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been killed after a semi-truck lost control in Nevada on May 27.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol confirms the victim is Juan Alvarado-Martinez, 25, from Salt Lake City.

Authorities say the crash happened along I-80 lanes in Nevada near mile marker 267 around 11 p.m. The crash site was located in Eureka County, about 12 miles west of Carlin.

Troopers say a semi-truck was traveling “too fast for the wet roadway conditions” causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The semi-truck first struck a guardrail which re-directed the truck across highway lanes, causing it to strike the right-hand guardrails afterward. Deputies say the partially jack-knifed truck was blocking the shoulder and both travel lanes on the highway.

A passenger sedan driven by the victim was traveling west on the interstate approaching the jack-knifed semi-truck. Authorities say the driver did not decrease his speed in time and crashed into the semi-truck’s trailer.

The collision killed the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other passengers inside the sedan survived and were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment. Authorities say the truck driver was not injured during the collision.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).

Authorities are asking eyewitnesses or those who may have about the crash to contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.