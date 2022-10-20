SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been arrested by Salt Lake City Police after allegedly stealing approximately $10,000 in cash from ATMs at the Salt Palace Convention Center and the nearby Marriott Hotel.

According to police, Steven Early, 50, went into the Salt Palace just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 26, and attempted to take an ATM to his car outside. Early was reportedly caught by a Salt Palace employee and was kicked out of the convention center without completing the initial heist.

Early then went to a nearby Mariott Hotel on Main street where police say he used a handtruck to take the ATM outside and to another location where he cut into it and took roughly $5,500 in cash.

Early returned to the Salt Palace on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and again on Saturday, Oct. 15, both times after the convention was closed to take more ATMs, according to an affidavit. Early reportedly cut open both the two ATMs when he took them, taking $1,200 and $3,500 in cash, respectively.

Every ATM was valued at $2,500.

Police say video surveillance caught Early in the ATM heists and later located Early in a vehicle. While police were attempting to arrest Early, he reportedly fought with arresting officers and tried to get free. Police say they found an open bottle of alcohol and a meth pipe as well as two substances that tested positive for heroin and meth in Early’s possession.

Early was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces multiple felony charges of burglary and theft as well as misdemeanor charges of interfering with an arresting officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.