WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect that left one hospitalized on Sunday.

West Valley City Police says the incident happened near 4100 South and 4800 West around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a man sustained multiple broken bones after the incident. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he is now in stable condition.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene in a gray-colored four-door sedan heading south. There may be damage to the vehicle’s exterior.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has details about the case is asked to call West Valley City police at (801) 840-4000.