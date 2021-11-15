Utah man hospitalized after deadly Idaho crash

NEW MEADOWS, Ida. (ABC4) – A Utah man is recovering after a fatal crash in western Idaho late Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on southbound US 95 north of New Meadows, about 120 miles north of Boise.

A 22-year-old man from Moscow, Idaho, was driving south in a Mazda while a 40-year-old Clinton, Utah man was driving northbound in a Freightliner tractor with a flatbed semi-trailer.

According to Idaho State Police, the Mazda struck the Freightliner head-on in the northbound lane.

The Moscow man was ejected from his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on the scene while the driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

