Utah man heading to federal prison following girlfriend’s fatal overdose

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4) – A Uintah County man is heading to federal prison after being convicted for distributing two drugs leading to the deadly overdose of his girlfriend.

In February 2019, 35-year-old Larry Gardner of Fort Duchesne admits his girlfriend overdosed and died after ingesting a combination of heroin and methamphetamine he had given her days earlier at her request. Gardner, who had previously been convicted of a felony, was also in possession of a revolver the same day.

Gardner was convicted of distributing the drugs and illegal possession of a firearm. He has been sentenced to 65 months in federal prison, in addition to the 19 months in custody he has already served.

“The United States Attorney’s Office is focused on pursuing federal criminal charges against individuals who distribute illegal narcotics that result in fatal overdoses,” says Acting United States Attorney Andrea T. Martinez. “We hope that today’s sentence is a reminder to the community and narcotics dealers alike that distributing dangerous and illegal narcotics is not a victimless crime.”

The Utah Department of Health recently released data showing that while suicides and accidental drug overdoses are high in the state, they have not increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.