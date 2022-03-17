SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after he shot at law enforcement and for escaping from jail while awaiting trial.

Cecil Vijil, 39, of Aneth was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison after he was convicted of assaulting an FBI Special Agent and as well as a San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputy with a dangerous weapon within Indian Country, a press release states.

Vijil received an additional 12-month sentence because he escaped from federal custody during his pre-trial detention in Cache County.

On April 30, 2020, an FBI special agent and a San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputy had gone to Vijil’s home to question him about his involvement in an incident where he allegedly shot at a store in Mexican Hat earlier the same day, court records state.

When officers showed up at Vijil’s home, he came outside and shot several rounds from an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle that were directed at both of the officer’s cars.

Vijil admitted to assaulting the agent as well as another victim within Indian Country.

After his release from federal prison, Vijil has been ordered to serve five years of supervised release.