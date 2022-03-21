SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police intercepted a rogue driver who drove onto a golf course over the weekend.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) arrested a suspected DUI driver who took a swing at the Rose Park Golf Course with his pickup truck.

“We have to tee this up: This is a real hazard,” says SLCPD.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

The truck was found on the green near the 7th hole of the golf course. The old Ford pickup truck can be seen parked on the grass with a blown-out tire.

Police say luckily no one was golfing when the man drove onto the course.

The man’s identity has not been released and estimates on potential damages are not yet known.

Officers successfully arrested the man who they believe was driving under the influence during the incident.