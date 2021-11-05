Utah man found dead in Arizona jail, investigation underway

KINGMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating after a St. George man was found dead in his cell earlier this week.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, detention staff at the Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, Arizona, were conducting security checks of the individual housing units. During these checks, a man was found dead in his cell.

Detention officers began life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead shortly after midnight at a nearby hospital.

He has been identified as 66-year-old Mark Sweat of St. George. He had been booked into the Kingman Jail in September 2021 for two counts of felony sexual assault and had recently been sentenced to 21 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Sweat was in a single-person cell, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but the investigation is ongoing.