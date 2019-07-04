Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah man, Florida man convicted of running Nevada spice ring

Cropped Photo: Rillke / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Utah man and a Florida man have been convicted of running a Nevada ring aimed at creating and selling synthetic marijuana known as “spice.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada announced Wednesday that Charles Burton Ritchie of Park City, Utah, and Benjamin Galecki of Pensacola, Florida, were convicted of 24 counts related to the manufacture of synthetic cannabinoids.

Prosecutors say the 48-year-old Ritchie and the 44-year-old Galecki were the owners and managers of Zencense Incenseworks, a company that manufactured smokable synthetic spice. Authorities say they marketed their products as “potpourri,” ”incense,” and “aromatherapy.”

Officials say Ritchie and Galecki rented a warehouse in Las Vegas to create spice products with the dangerous chemical XLR-11 from China.

Both men face 20 years to life in prison.

