Utah man facing felony charge for saying he has coronavirus then coughing on officer

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah man is facing a felony threat of terrorism charge after coughing on an officer and saying he had coronavirus.

Arresting documents state Bill Anderson, 31, was stopped by an officer who nearly hit the man while he was crossing 7800 South without a crosswalk. The officer said Anderson was wearing dark clothing and crossed the road during a low light time of night and had to abruptly hit his brakes to avoid a striking him.

The officer said Anderson was placed in handcuffs due him being intoxicated and was causing a significant danger to himself while crossing the roadway unsafely.

During a search of Anderson he stated “I might have the coronavirus,” then pulled

the bandana over his mouth down, turned toward the officer, and intentionally coughed in his face, then turned away and continued to cough numerous times, documents state.

Inside Anderson’s backpack the officer found a marijuana pipe and an unopened bottle of beer, according to documents.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one second-degree felony county of threat of terrorism, and misdemeanor charges of use of possession of drug paraphernalia, intoxication and an infraction of of pedestrian yielding the right of way.