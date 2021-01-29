Utah man facing Capitol riot charges allegedly violates release conditions

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah activist who faces charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, could be sent to prison after a probation officer filed a report claiming he violated his release conditions.

On January 15, John Sullivan made his first appearance in court following his alleged association with the riots that took place at the United States Capitol.

Just a day prior, The U.S. Department of Justice charged Sullivan with entering a restricted building or grounds without authority, civil disorder, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan was initially booked into their custody under a U.S. Marshall’s warrant. His criminal complaint listed him as the “leader of an organization called Insurgence USA through which he organizes protests.”

During his appearance, prosecutors asked for Sullivan to be held in jail before his trial, stating he ‘thrives on chaos’ and incites violent riots when engaged in social media.

Despite objections, Sullivan was released from prison on Jan. 15 under the following conditions:

Maintain or actively seek full-time employment (as approved by a pretrial officer)

Wear a GPS monitor

Prohibited from possessing any weapons

Subjected to strict internet monitoring

Undergo a mental health evaluation

Abide living/travel restrictions Must not travel outside of Utah unless authorized Must surrender passport Restricted to home (except for when working, attending religious services, medical treatment, and other court-approved activities)



There are now four allegations against Sullivan in the petition filed by his probation officer.

According to the document, Sullivan accessed the internet on Jan. 17, 18, and 19, just days after being placed on supervised release. He then allegedly accessed the internet again on Jan. 26.

The petition calls for the court to issue a summons for Sullivan.

Court records show Sullivan was set to appear in federal court on Feb. 1. He is scheduled to appear for a Pretrial Release Violation/Preliminary Revocation Hearing set for Feb. 23.

PHOTOS: Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. As rioters converged on the U.S. Capitol building, the grounds normally hailed as the seat of American democracy became a melting pot of extremist groups. Militia members, white supremacists, paramilitary organizations and fervent supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stood shoulder to shoulder, unified in rage. Experts say years of increasing partisanship and a growing fascination of paramilitary groups combined with the coronavirus pandemic to create a conveyor belt of radicalization. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Multiple media outlets have identified Jenny Cudd as one of the rioters involved in the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks as a Confederate-themed and other flags flutter in the wind during a rally in Washington. War-like imagery has begun to take hold in mainstream Republican political circles in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, with some elected officials and party leaders rejecting calls to tone down their rhetoric contemplating a second civil war. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. Online supporters of Trump are scattering to smaller social media platforms, fleeing what they say is unfair treatment by Facebook, Twitter and other big tech firms looking to squelch misinformation and threats of violence. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

According to Sullivan’s website, Sullivan was in the U.S. Capitol in early January when rioters violently entered the building. A video at the top of his website shows rioters smashing glass on a set of doors that had been barricaded.

As a self-proclaimed video journalist, Sullivan has numerous videos also posted on his Twitter account of the violence in the Capitol.

Federal investigators say they obtained a video posted on YouTube of Sullivan allegedly seen in the crowd, telling those around him over a microphone “we got to rip Trump out of office” and “we ain’t waiting until the next election.” He was also seen wearing a ballistic vest and a gas mask.

Read the full criminal complaint federal investigators filed against Sullivan here.