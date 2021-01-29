Utah man facing Capitol riot charges allegedly violates release conditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah activist who faces charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, could be sent to prison after a probation officer filed a report claiming he violated his release conditions.
On January 15, John Sullivan made his first appearance in court following his alleged association with the riots that took place at the United States Capitol.
Just a day prior, The U.S. Department of Justice charged Sullivan with entering a restricted building or grounds without authority, civil disorder, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.
According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan was initially booked into their custody under a U.S. Marshall’s warrant. His criminal complaint listed him as the “leader of an organization called Insurgence USA through which he organizes protests.”
During his appearance, prosecutors asked for Sullivan to be held in jail before his trial, stating he ‘thrives on chaos’ and incites violent riots when engaged in social media.
Despite objections, Sullivan was released from prison on Jan. 15 under the following conditions:
- Maintain or actively seek full-time employment (as approved by a pretrial officer)
- Wear a GPS monitor
- Prohibited from possessing any weapons
- Subjected to strict internet monitoring
- Undergo a mental health evaluation
- Abide living/travel restrictions
- Must not travel outside of Utah unless authorized
- Must surrender passport
- Restricted to home (except for when working, attending religious services, medical treatment, and other court-approved activities)
There are now four allegations against Sullivan in the petition filed by his probation officer.
According to the document, Sullivan accessed the internet on Jan. 17, 18, and 19, just days after being placed on supervised release. He then allegedly accessed the internet again on Jan. 26.
The petition calls for the court to issue a summons for Sullivan.
Court records show Sullivan was set to appear in federal court on Feb. 1. He is scheduled to appear for a Pretrial Release Violation/Preliminary Revocation Hearing set for Feb. 23.
According to Sullivan’s website, Sullivan was in the U.S. Capitol in early January when rioters violently entered the building. A video at the top of his website shows rioters smashing glass on a set of doors that had been barricaded.
As a self-proclaimed video journalist, Sullivan has numerous videos also posted on his Twitter account of the violence in the Capitol.
Federal investigators say they obtained a video posted on YouTube of Sullivan allegedly seen in the crowd, telling those around him over a microphone “we got to rip Trump out of office” and “we ain’t waiting until the next election.” He was also seen wearing a ballistic vest and a gas mask.
Read the full criminal complaint federal investigators filed against Sullivan here.