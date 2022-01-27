Utah man faces up to 45 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced and could serve up to 45 years in jail after for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Enoch Police say the suspect is 24-year-old Tristan Rivera.

Rivera was being investigated for potential fraud when his mobile phone was seized as evidence during that time. Police discovered hundreds of photos depicting child sexual assault material on Rivera’s phone and digital accounts.

The pictures were uploaded to the suspect’s Google Photos account in Aug. 2019.

Rivera was previously charged in Oct. 2021 for sexual exploitation of a minor. He will now face up to 45 years in prison for his ongoing cases.

Rivera is currently booked at Iron County Correctional Facility on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.