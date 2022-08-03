UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has died after being swept into an Idaho waterfall.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Pillar Falls on the Snake River Saturday around 1:36 pm.

31-year-old Cory Grant Collard was recreating above the falls, when he was swept into the water.

“People who were nearby were able to grab onto his arm and eventually pull him out of the fall,” deputies said.

Collard was later transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Pillar Falls is a popular recreation spot, but local authorities say the water above the falls is not as calm as it appears, adding that the rocks and current in the area are particularly dangerous.