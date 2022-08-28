TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO.

Glover was the passenger in the vehicle, accompanied by the driver, when the truck reportedly “gripped” around a corner of the track, causing the truck to roll.

Both Glover and the driver were wearing “top of the line safety gear,” officials say.

Glover was found deceased at the scene, and authorities say they won’t know the cause of death until the autopsy report is released.

(Courtesy of GoFundMe)

The truck was reportedly a “trophy cage truck,” and the roll cage inside the truck was intended to protect those inside, however, a panel on the side of the truck’s exterior “broke off in pieces,” Sgt. Bleazard states.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor bumps after being checked by medics on scene, officials say.

There were no witnesses of the accident, as the vehicles in the race were spaced out minutes apart from each other, authorities say.

Glover was reportedly a promising young pilot with JetBlue. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with his funeral expenses and family affairs.

The tragic off-roading accident leaves behind Glover’s wife and two children, according to the GoFundMe.

Click here to donate to help Glover’s family.