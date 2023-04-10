SEDONA, Arizona (ABC4) — A 53-year-old man died on a biking trip in Sedona, Arizona, last Friday after complaining about chest pains.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 7, regarding a man who was not breathing on a trail near Devil’s Bridge in Sedona. Sedona Fire and Verde Search and Rescue were requested to assist in the investigation.

First responders found the two sons of the 53-year-old man, ages 14 and 15, on the Dry Creek Vista trailhead. The teens reported that their father was complaining about chest pains half a mile into their biking trip. He then fell off his bike and stopped breathing, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boys reportedly told authorities they were visiting from Utah. Officials are not releasing the man’s identity at this time.

“In a show of compassion and caring indicative of the wonderful YCSO personnel, three of the deputies in order to make sure the boys were not alone during the tragic time, took them to a local restaurant for pizza and waited with them until their uncle arrived,” said Yavapai County officials.

The man’s cause of death is not immediately available.