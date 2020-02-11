Utah man dies after being hit by semi in Texas

WARD COUNTY, Texas (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old man from Kanosh died Monday morning after being hit by a semi-truck near Monahans, Texas.

According to Sergeant Oscar Villarreal with the Texas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. on State Highway 18 & State Loop 464, one mile north of Monahans, Texas.

Preliminary reports state Dalton George, of Kanosh, Utah, was driving his Ford Taurus north on State Highway 18 at the same time the driver of a Freightliner truck-tractor, towing a semi-trailer, was stopped at the stop sign on State Loop 464.

Troopers said the driver of the Freightliner failed to yield the right of way as George approached the intersection. As the driver entered the highway, he collided with George’s vehicle.

George died at Ward Memorial Hospital in Monahans, TX.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 27-year-old man from Houston, Texas, along with his 39-year-old passenger from Missouri City, Texas, were not injured.

Troopers said weather was not a factor and there is no mention if drugs or alcohol were involved.

