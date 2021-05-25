Utah man charged after allegedly sexually abusing suicidal woman

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A North Salt Lake man has been charged after police say he sexually abused a suicidal woman.

According to a probable cause statement, 45-year-old David Lawson Millett, along with two others, went to a woman’s house after receiving a text message saying she “had taken a large amount of pills and was suicidal.”

Police said the woman was inotxicated and had “engaged in self harm” in the bathroom when Millet and the others arrived at her home.

Millett told the other two people to wait outside of the bathroom, according to a probable cause statement. He then proceeded to clean off the victim’s arms, kiss her, and sexually abused her, the statement said.

Police arrived at the woman’s home shortly after and took her to a hospital.

While at the hospital, the woman underwent a sexual assault examination. The examination identified Millet’s DNA on the woman, a probable cause statement said.

Millett has been charged with one count of forcible sodomy and one count of forcible sexual abuse.