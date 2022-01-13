Utah man charged with raping 12-year-old girl twice

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man who was accused of breaking into a 12-year-old girl’s house and raping her twice.

According to documents Gule Cheway is charged in the Third District Court with two counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony.

The incidents allegedly happened in the month of January 2020 when Cheway was 19. According to documents, the 12-year-old girl had begun receiving messages on Facebook from Cheway. The girl told Cheway that she was only 12 and when Cheway started calling her “babe,” she told him to stop and blocked him.

According to charges, Cheway then began to follow her on Instagram and told her that he wanted to be her boyfriend, the girl once again blocked him.

Charges say between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2020, Cheway showed up at the girl’s house three separate times. Documents say Cheway forced himself into the house the first time when the girl was home alone, overpowered her and raped her.

According to charges, three days later Cheway returned and the sister answered the door. Charges say Cheway stated he wanted the sister as well. Documents say the girl told her sister to go in her room and lock the door as the 12-year-old got into a physical fight with Cheway, she was again raped.

The third time Cheway came to the house the girl and sister were able to push him out. According to charges, Cheway gave the girl a cellphone to “keep her quiet,” and began saying he was going to send people to her house to kill her.

Cheway is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.