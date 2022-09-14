PARIS, Idaho (ABC4) – A Tremonton, Utah man has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor for multiple incidents of alleged abuse occurring in the mid 90’s, according to EastIdahoNews.

Jayson Heath Martineau, 49, faces five felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor, according to court records.

Martineau was reportedly arrested and charged in April and posted a $100,000 bond in May.

A criminal complaint shows that from 1994 to 1996, Martineau “engaged in sexual contact” with three different children between the ages of 5 and 11.

According to the original complaint, the alleged attacks occurred between 1992 and 1994, but those dates were amended following further investigation. The original complaint also included a charge of rape, which since been dismissed.

A motion from the defense reportedly claims that Martineau was on a religious mission when the early attacks took place and was living in Utah when later ones occurred. Three witnesses are set to testify that Martineau was outside of Idaho during the times the attacks are alleged to have happened.

“(The) defendant potentially could more specifically define the dates and times; however, the state has failed through both the prelims hearing and in the information to disclose a specific time when the events of these allegations occurred,” the notice says.

No-contact orders were issued by the court, barring Martineau from contact with the victims, court documents show.

If he is found guilty, Martineau could face up to life in prison.

No further information is currently available.