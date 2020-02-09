Utah man charged with girlfriend’s death to spend one year in jail

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend will spend a year in jail, according to court documents.

Nathan Edwin Parry, 35, of Salt Lake City, was arrested in the death of Rebecca Sullivan, 41, after police were called by Parry on October 21, 2018, who reported that he believed his girlfriend was dead and after engaging in “aggressive sex.”

Emergency crews responded to the home and found Sullivan lying on the ground in full cardiac arrest. Medics noted she was fully clothed and had a large V-shaped cut on her forehead and visible strangulation marks on her neck. The cut was not actively bleeding when medics arrived.

According to the charging documents, an ER doctor advised medics that Sullivan’s injuries “did not appear consistent with Parry’s report of aggressive sexual activity.”

Detectives analyzed Parry’s cell phone and noted several calls including incoming and outgoing calls to Sullivan then an outgoing call to his ex-wife and 911.

The ex-wife confirmed she spoke to Parry that night and during the call he told her that “Rebecca is dead.” Parry allegedly told her that Sullivan “hung herself right in front of me.”

When police interviewed Parry again, he said Sullivan was upset with him for leaving her at the bar earlier in the evening. “Next thing he remembered was that they were hanging together from the stairs in one single red webbed strap,’ according to the documents.

Parry told detectives he was able to use his feet and grab a pair of scissors of a set of drawers nearby and cut them both down. According to Parry’s account, once he cut the rope, they both fell. He attempted CPR while calling his ex-wife and 911. Documents state Parry said he lied to 911 because he was “ridiculously drunk and terrified.”

After Parry’s second explanation of what happened, police conducted further analysis of the scene. Given the placement of key items in the room, detectives noted Parry’s explanations were “inconsistent with the evidence and with the reconstruction.”

Parry accepted a plea deal on December 20, 2019 to one count second-degree felony manslaughter.

The case had many issues along the way but on Thursday, in front of Sullivan’s family, the judge sentenced Parry to a suspended one to 15-years at the Utah State Prison (as long as he does not violate his probation), one year in jail with credit for 55 days already served, and 60 months probation.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

