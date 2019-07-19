Utah man charged with child rape arrested in Arizona

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – A man accused of child rape out of Provo was arrested in Arizona.

Daniel Gomez, 30, previously of Provo, was charged with two counts of child rape and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.

According to an affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant, Gomez was charged after a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a child in Provo in 2013. A Division of Child Family Services caseworker interviewed the girl who disclosed that she had sex with Gomez on two separate occasions when she was 13 years old.

Charging documents indicate Provo police believe the instances of abuse occurred between May and August 2012.

Gomez is currently in the Pima County Jail in Arizona awaiting extradition back to Utah.

If convicted of the charges, Gomez faces 65 years to life in prison.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: