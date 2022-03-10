SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged after he allegedly paid a runaway teen that he hired as a nanny for a sex act in September 2020.

Justin Jensen, 26, was charged Wednesday with one count of sexual solicitation of a child and one count of lewdness after he paid his 16-year-old nanny to perform sex acts, court records state.

Police had made contact with the father of the victim on Feb. 16, 2021, and were able to locate her two days later. She was living and working as a nanny for Jensen.

Police discovered text messages between Jensen and the nanny that supported the allegation, according to court records.

When interviewed by police, the teen said she met Jensen in September and she had performed a sex act for him in exchange for money.