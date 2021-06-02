Utah man attacks Boy Scout by ‘choking him, biting him, and attempting to gouge his eyes out,’ police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Boy Scout near St. George.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), on May 14 around 10:52 p.m., deputies responded to a campsite near St. George due to reports that multiple people needed medical attention after consuming psilocybin mushrooms.

While responding to the campsite, deputies received further information that a man, later identified as 30-year-old Kaleb Maclain Paxman of Salina, Utah, had punched a windshield and was “acting violent.”

A short time later, the MCSO received a 911 call that Paxman had assaulted a juvenile at a Boy Scout camp nearby.

Medical crews later located the campsite and treated the child’s injuries. The victim told authorities he was in his tent when he “heard someone calling out for help.”

When the boy exited the tent, authorities say Paxman “assaulted the victim by choking him, biting him, and attempting to gouge his eyes out with his thumbs.”

An adult chaperone heard the commotion and confronted Paxman, who then ran off.

The child victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released, according to the MCSO.

MCSO deputies, assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management, later located two men, including Paxman, and a woman walking in the desert near the campsite.

Deputies noticed that Paxman had “several scrapes and a large laceration on his head,” according to officials.

Paxman was then arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, dangerous drug possession, and one count of assault.