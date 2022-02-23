SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Summit County man has been arrested for an alleged DUI after police discovered his car in a ditch.

Cameron Romero, 55, has been arrested for his fourth DUI in two years after his vehicle crashed into a ditch on Richardson Flat Road.

Police responded to reports of a crash around 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 11. When speaking with Romero officers say they smelled an odor of alcohol coming from his breath, a press release states.

Officers also found a partially consumed bottle of whiskey on the floor of the back seat of Romero’s car.

A records check showed Romero was an alcohol-restricted driver and that his license required an ignition interlock device for any car he would be driving. Officers also found that Romero’s registration had been revoked for an alcohol offense.

Upon inspection of Romero’s car, officers found he did not have an ignition interlock device as required from his previous charges.

Romero was arrested in July 2021 after police say he drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk and collided with a bike rack and the front of a business in Kamas.

He was arrested again in October 2021 for suspicion of DUI.

Two weeks later in November 2021, Romero was arrested a third time for DUI after he nearly collided head-on with another driver in Summit County.

Romero was arrested for having a DUI with two or more prior convictions within 10 years, open container in a car on a highway, ignition interlock violation, operating a vehicle without a license, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Romero was booked into the Summit County Jail.