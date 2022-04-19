SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking another person with a machete in Salt Lake City.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Joseph Shelby Jones, 36.

Police say Jones was involved in a fight with another person when the incident happened. Officers say Jones used a machete and metal chain to strike the victim during the argument.

The victim was transported to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

While arresting Jones, police say he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, two syringes and a bag filled with a white powdery residue inside.

Jones has been arrested on two charges including aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.