Utah man arrested on drug trafficking charges

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — A Utah man has been arrest after police say he allegedly attempted to import a controlled substance into the United States.

According to a probable cause statement, the United States and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at the Los Angeles International Mail Facility found a suspicious envelope sent from Spain. After examining, officers found a brown, powdery substance identified as Alpha-PHP.

The envelope was reportedly to Robert Weight of Layton, Utah on Nov. 20.

Officials said the envelope contained enough Alpha-PHP for 26,500 doses.

CBP officers also discovered that a similar envelope arrived at Weight’s residence on Nov. 12, containing another controlled substance, identified as Methylmethcathinone.

On Dec. 4, CBP officers spoke with the suspect and found that he had received another envelope of Alpha-PHP.

On Dec. 14. officials performed an undercover operation, in which a postal inspector, undercover as a postal carrier, delivered three envelopes containing Alpha-PHP to Weight’s home. Officers said Weight wasn’t home at the time, but two acquaintances of weight were arrested during the search of the home.

A probable cause statement said that officials obtained a warrant to search Weight’s home, which was carried out on Dec. 14. After they were interviewed, officers discovered a room in Weight’s home that was only accessible through a password on a keypad

In a safe inside the room, officers found several controlled substances and multiple handguns.

Weight was then arrested for possession of a firearm and attempted smuggling of a controlled substance. If convicted, Weight could face a maximum sentence of 10 years for illegal possession of a firearm and a maximum sentence of 20 years for each charge of attempted smuggling of an illegal substance.

A probable cause statement also said that the suspect had a long criminal history, including two prior felony convictions.