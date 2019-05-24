Utah man arrested after child porn found on iPod Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Wasatch County Sheriff's Office Utah man arrested after child porn found on iPod Photo: Wasatch County Sheriff's Office prev next

HEBER CITY (ABC4 News) - A Utah man faces 20 felonies after police said they found child pornography on his iPod.

Grant Frederick Johnson, 19, of Heber City, is charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

On May 8, a Heber City police officer responded to a Heber home on a report of a found iPod containing what appeared to be child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement, the complainant told the officer he found the iPod in his car. When the individual charged the device in an attempt to identify who it belonged to, the person found child pornography.

Documents state the officer took the iPod and booked it into evidence at the Heber City Police Department. The next day the officer obtained a search warrant, and the iPod was given to the Computer Forensic Laboratory in Salt Lake City.

After searching the device, police said they found nearly 60 pictures of prepubescent child pornography. Investigators also learned the registered user name on the iPod was Grant Johnson. They allege Johnson “knowingly possessed child pornography on an electronic device that belonged to him.”

Johnson was booked into the Wasatch County Jail. His bail was set at $200,000.