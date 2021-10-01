Utah man arrested on 100 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Riverton man has been arrested for 100 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a person helping him set up a Venmo account found “hundreds” of pictures of young, naked girls.

According to the arrest affidavit, Riverton Police were contacted by the unidentified person after seeing the photos. They told police the photos appeared to be of girls between the ages of 8 and 15-years-old.

Before speaking with police, the complainant contacted the brother of the man. The brother allegedly then spoke with 40-year-old Jason Lytton. According to the affidavit, Lytton then contacted the person who found the images and admitted to the child pornography, adding he “had a problem.” Lytton said he wanted to speak with the witness before speaking with anyone else.

After obtaining a search warrant, Riverton Police detectives were able to search Lytton’s phone and found the file with the photos. Inside, detectives say they found over 1,000 images of naked, young girls. Additionally, detectives found “multiple homemade videos” of child pornography.

Lytton was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on 100 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor.