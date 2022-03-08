FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after hitting a person with his car and fleeing police on a wild car chase.

The Farmington City Police Department says the incident happened late Monday night near the area of 64 W. Joy Drive.

Eyewitnesses say two men were seen fighting and at one point, one of the men laid down on a grassy park strip while the other entered his car to leave.

Officials say while leaving, the suspect struck the man who was lying on the grass. The driver then fled the scene, according to police.

A few minutes later, the suspect was involved in a car accident near 650 West State Street, before fleeing that incident as well.

At some point, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) officers spotted the suspect’s car driving erratically near the area of Park Lane and Main Street. When troopers tried pulling him over, he sped off.

Later on, the suspect was spotted by a Davis County Sherriff Deputy near 50 South 200 East. The deputy tried pulling the suspect over, but once again, the suspect continued fleeing.

As the suspect continued driving south on 75 West, a Farmington officer used his patrol car to successfully stop the fleeing suspect’s vehicle near 350 South 75 West. Officers were finally able to detain the suspect.

The man who was struck by the suspect’s car was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect has been arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Davis County Jail.

The incident remains an active investigation and police are asking anyone with additional information to call Detective Candiotti at (801) 451-5453 or to email gcandiotti@farmington.utah.gov