Utah man arrested for using Uber to transport 11 pounds of meth

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah man is facing charges after police said he used the ride-sharing service to transport nearly 11 pounds of meth in Provo on Friday.

22-year-old Edgar Valdez was arrested after an Uber driver picked up Valdez at a hotel in Provo and attempted to alert the police by deliberately following too close and making improper lane changes.

An officer pulled over the driver and noticed the passengers nervous behavior so he brought in a K9 to search the vehicle, in which the bag of meth was then discovered.

Valdez was charged with two counts second-degree felony possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute.

