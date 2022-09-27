BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list.

According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used their son’s Instagram account to contact individuals on his friend list while the mother and son were out of town. The mother provided access to the Instagram account to police, who reportedly found messages sent to five girls and one boy, all of whom police say identified as minors.

The 39-year-old man allegedly asked the minors for risqué photos and sent one girl a photo of himself in his bedroom. None of the minors sent any photos to the man.

The man was taken into custody by BCPD, and claimed to have no recollection of the messages being sent, but reportedly said he understood the evidence was that he did. BCPD said the man described himself as “being very angry” with his son at the time and was allegedly drinking alcohol heavily on a nightly basis.

The man was booked into the Box Elder County Jail and now faces six third degree felony counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.