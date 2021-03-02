Utah man arrested for kidnapping in Nevada

ELKO, Nevada (ABC4) – Officials say a Utah man who is believed to have kidnapped a 15-year-old girl was arrested in Nevada last month.

According to a news release from Nevada Highway Patrol, on Feb. 18, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on I-80 near mile marker 298.

Officials say an NHP trooper spoke with the driver and 15-year-old female passenger and “became suspicious of possible criminal activity.”

Troopers discovered that the suspect, Santiago Emmanuel Nieves, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, and the 15-year-old girl had met online and planned to travel out of the country without the permission of the girls’ parents, NHP said in a release.

Nieves was booked into the Elko County Jail and the girl was released to her parents.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Elko County District Attorney’s office, according to a news release.