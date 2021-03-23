Utah man arrested for impersonating federal law enforcement officer

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for impersonating a federal law enforcement officer in Kaysville.

Kaysville Police say that on Friday, March 19, officers, along with deputies from the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jacob Thompson on charges of impersonating a federal law enforcement officer and other federal charges.

Police report Thompson was found to be in possession of multiple fake federal identification badges, along with other law enforcement identifiers. He is currently being held in the Davis County Jail.

Thompson reportedly drives a Dodge Durango equipped with a light bar that flashes red and blue lights. He is described as a white man with brown hair and multi-colored eyes. He is 6′ 1″ and weighs about 185 pounds with a tribal tattoo on his right arm.

Kaysville Police say they are looking for further information on anyone who may have been contacted by Thompson while impersonating a federal or local law enforcement official.

If you have any information, contact Kaysville Police at 801-546-1131 reference case number K21-01881.