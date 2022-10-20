WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man was arrested Wednesday on felony charges after allegedly participating in the breach of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots and assaulting law enforcement officers, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

A press release from the Department of Justice states that the actions of Justin Dee Adams, 48, of West Jordan, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes of the presidential election.

Adams was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Arrested in West Jordan, Adams is reportedly expected to make his first appearance Wednesday in the District of Utah.

Court documents state that Adams was among rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds, confronting officers in the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol.

He reportedly “raised his hands above his head and walked towards officers until he made physical contact with an officer and was pushed back several feet.” Adams allegedly then charged at the police line, physically attacking one or more officers.

Court documents state that after he was pushed back a second time, he “continued to yell and gesture aggressively at officers,” while other rioters attempted to hold him back.

Then, several minutes later, he reportedly grabbed a metal bicycle rack that officers were using to prevent the mob from making further advances. Court documents state that he then threw a plastic bottle at one officer who attempted to stop him from removing the bike rack.

Adams and another rioter allegedly pulled the bike rack from the officers and dragged it into the crowd.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

“In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol,” a press release states. This reportedly includes over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with tips can contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (800) 225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.