Utah man arrested for assaulting woman over the way she parked

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been arrested after assaulting a woman and her sister for the way she parked at an apartment complex Friday.

According to charges, the victim explains she was dropping off her daughter at her mother-in-law’s apartment. When she pulled into the parking lot she parked behind her mother-in-law’s vehicle, not in a parking space, but left enough room for cars to drive by.

Charges state when the victim and her sister returned to the vehicle a male pulled up next to her and started yelling at her for how she was parked, eventually exiting his vehicle and started hitting her window. Charging documents say the suspect then placed his hands at the top of the window and forced it down before striking the woman with an open hand in the face.

Documents say the woman was able to push the suspect’s hand out of the vehicle and drove away, but because the parking lot had only one way in and one way out the victim had to turn around and drive back towards the suspect.

In the court documents, the victim states as she was attempting to leave the man walked out and stood in front of her car to prevent her from leaving. The suspect then jumped onto the hood of her car and struck the driver’s side mirror as she started forward slowly.

Police say the woman was able to drive away before calling the police.

According to charges, the woman’s sister was able to film the incident and capture the man’s license plate which helped police make an arrest.

The man is currently being held at the Salt Lake County jail on four charges including criminal mischief, interference with an arresting officer, assault, and unlawful detention.