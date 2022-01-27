Utah man arrested for alleged sexual assault of two teenage girls

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting two underage girls.

Salt Lake City Police identified 27-year-old Luis Alberto Chalas-Rambalde as the suspect.

Police say the suspect sexually assaulted two teenagers — a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

Both victims say they were extremely drunk after consuming alcoholic beverages served by the suspect while in his apartment.

The 15-year-old victim recalls falling unconscious, then waking up to find the suspect sexually assaulting her.

The 17-year-old says she has no recollection of events other than falling unconscious and waking up to soreness in her private area.

The suspect has been arrested on six charges and is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.